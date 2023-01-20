Letter: Fireworks explosions terrorize, kill kolea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My hero died this New Year’s Eve, but I still look for her in the early morning hours. Read more

My hero died this New Year’s Eve, but I still look for her in the early morning hours.

Every summer, she flew 3,000 miles nonstop to the Pacific plover breeding grounds in Alaska. Then one morning in August she would be back, foraging in our yard. She would be skinny but still moving in her jerky stop-and-go way. That trait first made me notice these unusual birds: Hawaii’s kolea. I’m often surprised how few people know about them or even notice them.

And it’s so hard to imagine that she died a lonely, terrified death amidst the noise of explosions, flashing lights and missiles flying through the air.

Hawaii is such an extraordinary place. We should take care of it.

Inge Cordeiro

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter