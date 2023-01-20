comscore Letter: Hawaii should adopt unicameral Legislature
Letter: Hawaii should adopt unicameral Legislature

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Why waste time and money with two houses in our Legislature? When a bill comes in the House or Senate, it goes before committees to be studied before being sent to the other house again to be studied. If a bill passes both houses, it is sent to the governor. Read more

