Letter: Hawaii should adopt unicameral Legislature

Why waste time and money with two houses in our Legislature? When a bill comes in the House or Senate, it goes before committees to be studied before being sent to the other house again to be studied. If a bill passes both houses, it is sent to the governor. Read more

Don’t the people we elect have enough sense to do the right thing for the islands? It is like having two teachers in a room to teach, two doctors doing the operation or two plumbers coming to your house.

We wouldn’t be the first or only state government to have only one house, and I believe we would get more things done. If our legislators can’t do this, let’s elect smarter people who can do this and save some money for more important programs for our people.

Remember, we still have checks and balances in our executive branch and judicial system.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

