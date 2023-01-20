Letter: Staycation costs more than trip to Las Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have lived in Hawaii for more than 40 years and just booked a “staycation” three-night trip to Maui from Honolulu to watch my grandson’s ball games. Imagine my shock when the costs were more than $2,500 for two retired adults at a hotel in Kahului.

I can go to Las Vegas for much less and put my extra money in a slot machine to support Nevada schools.

Get real. Local gambling means money for Hawaii keiki education. No to guns and marijuana.

Live aloha.

Hobie Etta Feagai

Kaneohe

