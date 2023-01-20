Letter: Waikiki doesn’t need National Guard patrols

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After reading an article mentioning the National Guard and Waikiki in the same sentence, I know that we are reaching (“Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17).

A quick, simple solution involves placing police on regular beats through Waikiki and adding more bike-mounted patrols. A substation in Waikiki needs no physical building; Pawaa is less than a mile away. Why look for any other answers? The simplicity of a more visible police force is effective and makes us feel secure as well.

More visible police in Waikiki equals less crime. Period.

Michael Rosenberg

Downtown Honolulu

