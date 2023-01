Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Lions are collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids that are no longer needed for their Recycle For Sight program, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart stores and drop-off sites on each island (see list at hawaii-lions.org). Corrective lenses can be a life-changer for people with impaired vision in developing countries such as Afghanistan, Samoa and the Philippines, where eye care is often unavailable.

Also Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kahala Mall near Macy’s, the Lions will be offering free vision screenings for youth ages 4 and up, through grade 7. Parental permission slips are required.