It’s becoming an annual tradition, like New Year calls for fireworks bans. Another bill has hatched from the frustration with feral chickens in some communities. Now it’s those feeding the chickens who are in the crosshairs.

House Bill 72, introduced by Rep. Scot Matayoshi in Kaneohe, would target offenders with civil fines of $500. Keeping down the food source might help — though the chickens’ ability to peck out their own meals has been pretty strong. And the humans have to be caught in the act.