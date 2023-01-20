comscore Editorial: Stop dawdling on school safety
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Stop dawdling on school safety

  • Today
  • Updated 7:06 p.m.

School safety has become a concern across the United States. Yet this month, the Star-Advertiser reported that Hawaii’s Department of Education (DOE) has been slow to get up to speed on a statewide safety plan for Hawaii’s schools. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Cartoon about Biden, documents misleading

Scroll Up