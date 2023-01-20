Hawaii’s cost of living is top issue of GOP caucus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Republican caucus wants the state Legislature to focus on improving the cost of living, increasing homeownership, personal rights, government reform, crime and rehabilitation.

“Hawaii deserves leadership that is willing to work together for the people in our state, and although our caucus is few in numbers, we are committed and we have passion to get things done, and we actually have a lot to bring to the table,” said state Rep. Lauren Ma­tsumoto (R, Mililani-Waipio Acres-Mililani Mauka), the minority leader of six House Republicans, at a caucus news conference Thursday.

The cost of living tops the House Republican priorities.

“We all know people in Hawaii so often are living paycheck to paycheck, and for decades the Republican caucus has been focused on cost-of-living issues and it’s something that is top priority,” Matsumoto said.

The House caucus plans to introduce three bills to help. They were presented Thursday by state Rep. Elijah Pierick (R, Royal Kunia- Waipahu-Honouliuli) and propose a general excise tax exemption on food and medical expenses; an elimination on income tax for all but the top 1%; and a state tax holiday, “a three-day shop for local and save sales … (using) the tax holiday to benefit all Hawaii families,” Pierick said.

The general excise tax particularly affects low- income households, Pierick said.

“The latest consumer price index saw a 10% increase on all food prices in the last year,” Pierick said. “If food was excluded from the excise tax, an average of a two-person family would save at least $400 per year; larger families would save even more.”

The caucus proposes to eliminate income taxes for single adults who make less than $150,000; married couples who make less than $300,000; and for heads of households who make less than $225,000.

“If we eliminate the income tax, this would make almost $15,000 available for households, so we’re helping families and stimulating our economy,” Pierick said. “Under our plan, 97% of Hawaii residents would get tax relief.”

The proposed state tax holiday would occur in September and be applicable for certain items valued at $2,000 or less, Pierick said.

The caucus also plans to introduce three bills aimed at crime and rehabilitation.

“Crime is in our backyards,” Matsumoto said. “This is something that is so important, and our communities are looking to us, to this body, to really make a difference and to really be tough on crime but also focus on that rehabilitative piece.”

Upcoming bills are intended to lower the threshold to qualify for second- and third-degree property theft, allow victims to use self-defense in dangerous situations and require homeless defendants access to mental health treatment.

Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei) outlined the crime bills Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the direction this building has been going in is a soft-on-crime approach, and every state that’s gone soft on crime, their crime numbers have just gone up,” Garcia said.

Hawaii leads the nation in property crimes, Garcia said.

“As of right now when you shoplift — if the value of what you take is below $750 — guess what, nothing happens,” Garcia said.

The caucus wants to lower that threshold back to 2016 levels of $300.

“There are lots of folks who are walking out with TVs, with things of value which are under $750, and nothing happens to them,” Garcia said. “This is crazy.”

“So if it was up to us, if we were the majority, we’d say, ‘Hey, guys, we’re gonna have a lot of reform this session,’” said Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley). “But there’s already a lot of pushback from the other side. … We don’t have the votes but we’ve got the voice.”