comscore Jury deliberations begin in North Shore murder trial
Hawaii News

Jury deliberations begin in North Shore murder trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

The state used Stephen Brown’s own testimony against him in closing arguments Thursday to wrap up its murder and kidnapping trial after presenting testimony of over 40 witnesses and 400 exhibits. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jessica Pippin, Zhi Lao Liu and Aaron Bambling

Scroll Up