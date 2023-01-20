Kokua Line: How do I handle joint savings bond after death?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What do I do about savings bonds that have my name and my husband’s name, now that he has died? His name is first.

Answer: Since you are a surviving co-owner named on the savings bond, the bond goes directly to you without becoming part of your late spouse’s estate, according to TreasuryDirect.gov, the U.S. Treasury’s website for buying and redeeming U.S. savings bonds. What to do next depends on the type of bond you have, it says:

>> EE or I savings bonds still earning interest: You may do nothing, cash in the bond or have the bond reissued in your name alone.

>> HH savings bonds still earning interest: You may cash in the bond, have the bond reissued in your name alone and receive interest payments every six months, or do not have the bond reissued but do receive the interest payments every six months. Doing nothing is not an option because of the interest payments.

>> Bonds no longer earning interest: Cash in the bonds.

For more information on all these options, see 808ne.ws/3GVY5qQ.

Q: Now that the Legislature is open again, will they still have hearings on video?

A: Yes. You can view live and recorded videos of committee hearings via the Legislature’s website, www.capitol.hawaii.gov. You can find a list of upcoming hearings on the website as well. Public testimony is being accepted in writing, by videoconference and in person, it says.

The state Capitol is open to the public, as you noted, but some pandemic-era precautions persist. A photo ID is required for entry into the building, the website says, and face masks are recommended; face masks may be required in some conference rooms and indoor spaces. Follow the guidance on whatever signs are posted.

Q: Regarding potholes, is there a way to submit a picture of the pothole with the exact location? That makes more sense than calling a phone number and trying to describe it.

A: Yes, you can report potholes on city streets via the Honolulu 311 app, which allows you to upload photos and pinpoint the location. For more information, see honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html or download the app on your smartphone.

Q: I have a friend who is still waiting for her check of $300 from the state. Is everyone in Hawaii supposed to receive one? If so, where can she go to ask for it?

A: Only Hawaii residents who filed a 2021 Hawaii individual income tax return by Dec. 31, 2022, received an Act 115 rebate, which paid either $100 or $300 to filers and their dependents. If your friend filed her return by the deadline and does not receive the rebate within six weeks, she should email tax.refunds@hawaii.gov, according to the state Department of Taxation. If she was otherwise eligible but did not file a 2021 Hawaii income tax return by the deadline, she will not receive this rebate. This requirement was widely publicized, but we have heard from a few people who failed to submit a return on time.

Q: Regarding the free tax prep, do you have to have an appointment? I prefer the old days when you could walk in and wait.

A: The process will vary by location. Some will require appointments, and some will serve walk-in clients only. For specifics about the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide sites, which are scheduled to open in February, see www.tax aidehi.org/site-information. For details about Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites, some of which are already making appointments, see hawaiitaxhelp.org/free-tax-help/free-tax-sites.

