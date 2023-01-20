Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. At top, actors exiting a simulated drug laboratory, with their hands raised above their heads, at the conclusion of the exercise on the stadium football field.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. Above, a view of the exercise in the stadium.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force has been conducting a series of simulated raids across Oahu this month. Above, the Marines conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents.