comscore Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu
Hawaii News

Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. At top, actors exiting a simulated drug laboratory, with their hands raised above their heads, at the conclusion of the exercise on the stadium football field.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. At top, actors exiting a simulated drug laboratory, with their hands raised above their heads, at the conclusion of the exercise on the stadium football field.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. Above, a view of the exercise in the stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents. Above, a view of the exercise in the stadium.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force has been conducting a series of simulated raids across Oahu this month. Above, the Marines conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force has been conducting a series of simulated raids across Oahu this month. Above, the Marines conducted urban operations training Tuesday at Aloha Stadium with Honolulu police SWAT officers and local FBI agents.

Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa- based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jessica Pippin, Zhi Lao Liu and Aaron Bambling

Scroll Up