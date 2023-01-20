comscore New city policy bans prosecutors from attending parole hearings
New city policy bans prosecutors from attending parole hearings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>I don’t think that’s honest. I don’t think that’s truth in sentencing.”</strong> <strong>Steve Alm</strong> <em>Prosecuting attorney</em>

Honolulu prosecutors are no longer attending or attempting to influence parole hearings by detailing the crime committed by an inmate. Further, they’re limited to providing the Hawaii Paroling Authority with information relevant to a behavior inside a correctional facility. Read more

