comscore Officials warn of more traffic during Honolulu rail work
Hawaii News

Officials warn of more traffic during Honolulu rail work

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

For years to come in Iwilei and Kalihi, expect traffic to snarl more than usual and construction noise day and night as the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and its contractor work to relocate utility infrastructure above and below two major thoroughfares in the build-out of the city’s nearly $10 billion rail system. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jessica Pippin, Zhi Lao Liu and Aaron Bambling

Scroll Up