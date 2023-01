Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Jessica Pippin to AOAO and HO6 tracking administrator of the commercial lines sales unit and Zhi Lao Liu to account manager II of the commercial operations unit. Pippin has six years’ experience in the insurance industry and is licensed in life, accident, health, property and casualty insurance. Zhi is a graduate of the Shidler College of Business at UH Manoa, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in entrepreneurship and marketing.

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu has hired Aaron Bambling as general manager. Bambling brings more than 20 years of experience managing five-star properties, resorts and hotels, independent and branded products and both high-end and lifestyle properties. Bambling was most recently general manager of AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore. Prior to that he worked with Hersha Hospitality Management and Marcus Hotels operating independent and five-star properties including the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee and Sanctuary Beach Resort in Monterey, Calif.

