Moanalua to play for OIA girls soccer title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Moanalua midfielder Ryah Echavaria fought for the ball with Pearl City defenders Alexys Taira and Kaila Correa on Thursday.

Rylie Echavaria’s penalty kick gave Moanalua the lead in the 69th minute as Na Menehune won 4-2 after rallying to overcome a 2-1 deficit and advanced to the OIA final. Read more

