Moanalua to play for OIA girls soccer title

Rylie Echavaria’s penalty kick gave Moanalua the lead in the 69th minute as Na Menehune won 4-2 after rallying to overcome a 2-1 deficit and advanced to the OIA final.

Echavaria finished with two goals for Moanalua (11-0-1), the regular-season first-place team in the OIA East.

After she scored the go-ahead goal, Marissa Lam knocked in Moanalua’s fourth and final goal. A foul on Pearl City gave Lum a free kick Lum blasted the 22-yard goal over the Chargers’ wall of defenders and their goalkeeper.

Pearl City (8-2-2) will meet Campbell for third place toiday.

Na Menehune opened the game with a goal by Echavaria in the seventh minute. Pearl City tied it with a goal by Taylor Yoshimura in the 28th minute.

Pearl City went ahead 2-1 in the 35th minute when a long ball toward the Chargers goal bounced high, and a retreating Moanalua defender and the goalkeeper collided. The ball bounced gently into the net.

Moanalua goalkeeper Zoe Crawford came up with two airborne, spectacular saves in a five-second span in the 53rd minute to repel a potential match-tying goal.

Na Menehune then tied it four minutes later on a 9-yard shot by Ryah Echavaria.