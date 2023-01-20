comscore Sutherland and Clarke lead after Champions’ first round at Hualalai
Sports

Sutherland and Clarke lead after Champions’ first round at Hualalai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

Kevin Sutherland and Darren Clarke matched each other with bogey-free rounds of 7-under 65 to share the lead after the first day of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Thursday in Ka’upulehu-Kona on the Big Island. Read more

