Editorial | Letters

Letter: DLNR needs to rent Ala Wai boat slips

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

With more than 200 empty boat slips at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor alone, why isn’t the state Department of Land and Natural Resources wanting to rent the slips to boat owners? Read more

Letter: Filipino journalist wins fight against censorship

