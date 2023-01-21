Letter: DLNR needs to rent Ala Wai boat slips

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With more than 200 empty boat slips at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor alone, why isn’t the state Department of Land and Natural Resources wanting to rent the slips to boat owners? Read more

With more than 200 empty boat slips at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor alone, why isn’t the state Department of Land and Natural Resources wanting to rent the slips to boat owners? If a person calls the Ala Wai Boat Harbor office and asks what is the wait time to get a slip, that person is put off with, “Probably five years.” And yet there are vacancies on every dock. Some have been empty for more than a year.

Why does the DNLR not want the revenue? It wants to get out of the harbor business. Five months ago, DLNR finally repaired 10 finger docks, of the more than 50 that need to be replaced, yet there are still no boats moored up there. The public needs to help get to the bottom of this huge lack of state revenue problem.

Sandra Dahl

Liliha

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter