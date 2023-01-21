Letter: Legalizing marijuana makes sense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I write this letter to endorse the legalization of recreational pot.

In my experience, cannabis is nonaddictive. I have not been stoned in close to 40 years and I am not “jones-ing” (irresistibly craving) the high.

Legalization of the drug will diminish the use of highly addictive substances like crystal meth and opiates.

Prohibition of alcohol in the United States did not work because of the high demand for booze; likewise, prohibition of pakalolo does not work because a wide majority of citizens believe that weed creates a safe high.

It’s time for Hawaii to legalize recreational pot.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

