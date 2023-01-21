Fire at Aiea condominium kills 77-year-old resident, dogs
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:34 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Friday’s fire was confined to Unit 2901 of the Lele Pono condominium building in Aiea. Pictured are firefighters on the lanai after the blaze was put out. The charred exterior of the apartment’s balcony could be seen from a distance.
COURTESY PHOTO
Heavy smoke and flames were seen Friday at the Lele Pono high-rise in Aiea. Ten Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the blaze on the 29th floor.