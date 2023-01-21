comscore Fire at Aiea condominium kills 77-year-old resident, dogs
Fire at Aiea condominium kills 77-year-old resident, dogs

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Friday’s fire was confined to Unit 2901 of the Lele Pono condominium building in Aiea. Pictured are firefighters on the lanai after the blaze was put out. The charred exterior of the apartment’s balcony could be seen from a distance.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Heavy smoke and flames were seen Friday at the Lele Pono high-rise in Aiea. Ten Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the blaze on the 29th floor.

A 77-year-old man and two dogs were killed in a fire that broke out Friday morning at a residential high-rise in Aiea. Read more

