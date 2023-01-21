comscore HART reports progress on fixing rail issues
HART reports progress on fixing rail issues

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Lori Kahikina, the transit agency’s executive director and CEO, told the HART board of directors Friday that the delay in trial runs of the Hitachi Rail trains will end only after a “communications software issue” is fixed. Read more

