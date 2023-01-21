comscore Hawaii’s high court rejects Maui election challenge
Hawaii’s high court rejects Maui election challenge

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court on Friday ruled that incumbent Maui County Council member Alice Lee won reelection in the Nov. 8 general election, saying a challenge over disputed ballots would not have changed the outcome. Read more

