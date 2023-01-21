comscore Medical clinic for homeless at Punawai opens for patients
Hawaii News

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Nurse Maybelline Cordero-Higa, left, held a koa bowl of salted water as the Rev. Valerie Ross, kahu and associate conference minister, blessed each patient room Friday at the new health clinic run by Kalihi-Palama Health Center at the Punawai building in Iwilei.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gerico De­Mesillo, left; Julianne Fajotina; Rayechelle Rin, operations manager; and Keoki Manuel are part of the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement team of first responders who address emergency calls involving nonviolent homeless people.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Clifford Chang, a KPHC board member, and Darrin Santo, a behavioral health therapist and chief operating officer of the Kalihi-Palama Health Center, tour a patient’s room.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Emmanuel Kintu, center, CEO of the Kalihi-Palama Health Center, and Vernon Nakamura, KPHC board chairman, untied a maile lei Friday at a blessing for the new medical clinic in Iwilei.

Health care and government officials Friday celebrated the opening of a new medical clinic in Iwilei serving the homeless and operated by Kalihi- Palama Health Center. Read more

