Hawaii News

Stephen Brown found guilty in brutal North Shore murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Telma Boinville

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Stephen Brown was found guilty Friday of the second-degree murder of Telma Boinville, two counts of kidnapping and first-degree burglary. The second kidnapping count was for tying up Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter after killing the girl’s mother in Pupukea.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People embraced outside the courtroom after the verdict.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The courtroom is seen Friday as the guilty verdict against Stephen Brown in the killing of Telma Boinville was read aloud.

The jury found Brown, 28, guilty as charged of second-degree murder; two counts of kidnapping of Boinville and her then 8-year-old daughter, Makana Boinville Emery; and first-degree burglary in the Dec. 7, 2017, crimes. Read more

