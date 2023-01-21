Stephen Brown found guilty in brutal North Shore murder
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:25 p.m.
Stephen Brown was found guilty Friday of the second-degree murder of Telma Boinville, two counts of kidnapping and first-degree burglary. The second kidnapping count was for tying up Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter after killing the girl’s mother in Pupukea.
People embraced outside the courtroom after the verdict.
The courtroom is seen Friday as the guilty verdict against Stephen Brown in the killing of Telma Boinville was read aloud.