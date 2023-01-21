comscore Kahuku’s seniors ball out once more at Polynesian Bowl
Kahuku’s seniors ball out once more at Polynesian Bowl

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Stanley Raass, Kainoa Carvalho and Brock Fonoimoana.

    Kahuku’s Stanley Raass, Kainoa Carvalho and Brock Fonoimoana.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You, Viliamu Toilolo Jr, Liona Lefau and Brayden Ma’ilo.

    Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You, Viliamu Toilolo Jr, Liona Lefau and Brayden Ma’ilo.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Team Mauka’s Kedrick Reescano stiff-armed Team Makai’s Blake Mickelson on Friday.

    Team Mauka’s Kedrick Reescano stiff-armed Team Makai’s Blake Mickelson on Friday.

For the final time on a football field, eight Kahuku seniors interlocked hands and sang their alma mater before they go their separate ways. Read more

