OIA boys basketball playoff spots to be decided tonight
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kailua’s Jonny Philbrick took a shot against Moanalua’s Jeremy Garner and Austin Oguma on Dec. 28.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree