OIA boys basketball playoff spots to be decided tonight

The OIA East is resolved at the top with Kailua and its unbeaten 10-0 record in league play. Read more

The pairings for the D-I playoffs, though, remain murky going into Saturday night’s battles. Kailua has earned a first-round bye, but the second-place finisher and the other first-round bye won’t be determined until at least Saturday night.

That is because Kahuku (8-1) needs a win over Roosevelt (7-2) to secure that spot. If Kahuku loses, and Moanalua wins against Farrington, there could be a three-way tie for second place. It would be a true three-way scenario since Roosevelt would have beaten Kahuku, Kahuku has beaten Moanalua and Moanalua has defeated Roosevelt.

In past years, the OIA has resolved ties via coin flip or drawing straws.

None of this matters, of course, if Kahuku handles business on its home court Saturday night.

It’s a bit simpler at the bottom of the OIA East, where Kaiser is clinging to its sixth-place spot — and the last playoff berth. If the Cougars (4-5) beat Kaimuki (3-6) on Saturday, they will secure a playoff berth. If Kaimuki wins, the Bulldogs will take that final playoff berth thanks to a head-to-head victory over Kaiser.

There’s also this: Kalaheo (5-4) could lose to Kalani on Saturday and share fifth place with at least one of the aforementioned teams. However, the Mustangs already have wins over Kaiser and Kaimuki, so their playoff berth is secure thanks to a current three-game win streak.

In the OIA West, Mililani and Campbell have the top two spots and first-round byes locked up. The six playoff berths have long been settled with Leilehua (7-2), Kapolei (6-3), Waipahu (5-4) and Radford (5-4) rounding out the west-side field for the D-I playoffs. Only Nanakuli (1-8) did not qualify.