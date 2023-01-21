comscore Outside hitters help Hawaii sweep Saint Francis
Sports

Outside hitters help Hawaii sweep Saint Francis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas serves the ball against the Saint Francis Red Flash during the second set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas serves the ball against the Saint Francis Red Flash during the second set.

Hawaii’s middle blockers accounted for just four of the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s 44 kills on Friday night. Yet their influence still factored heavily in a second straight sweep of Saint Francis. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine take a step back

Scroll Up