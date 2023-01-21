Steve Stricker shoots 60 to take lead at Hualalai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Steve Stricker set the course record with a 12-under 60 to take a two-shot lead into today’s final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at Hualalai at Ka‘upulehu-Kona on the Big Island.

Stricker birdied six of his first seven holes and made another six birdies on his back nine. He closed with his last one on the par-4 18th hole to beat Loren Roberts’ course record of 61, shot in the final round in 2006.

“It was a special round,” said Stricker, who is 16 under. “I got off to a good start. I was 4 under through five and getting through that fifth hole with a birdie is a key to the round for me and I did that.”

Weather conditions were near-perfect once again to allow for another round of low scores. Only three of the 42 players shot over par.

Alex Cejka followed an opening 66 with an 8-under 64 to move into second behind Stricker at 14 under.

He got hot after the turn, with five birdies in seven holes and another on 18 to shoot 30 on the back.

“(I) actually played pretty good even on the front nine. I just didn’t make any putts,” Cejka said. “On the back nine I hit a few close, took advantage on the par-5s and I’m pretty good with that.”

In both of Cejka’s previous wins on the PGA Tour Champions, Stricker held the lead entering the final round and the two golfers were paired together.

That will be the case today, as both golfers will tee off at 12:23 p.m.

“He’s a great player,” Cejka said of Stricker. “We see it every year, he wins four, five tournaments. Especially on a day like this where it’s calm he’s just so good with his irons and he gives himself so much chances.”

Stricker matched the second-lowest round in PGA Tour Champions history. He has wins each of his past four seasons. The only other time he played at Hualalai he tied for 29th in 2019.

“The weather is so pure, the course is so pure and conditions, it’s all so nice,” Stricker said. “There’s going to be guys that are going to freewheel it, and who knows? It’s going to be another tight one and you’re going to have put up another good number.”

Darren Clarke, who had a share of the first-round lead, shot a 66 to sit in third, three shots back at 13 under.

Clarke was 14 under going to 16 when he double-bogeyed. It’s the only hole he’s worse than par in the tournament.

Jerry Kelly shot a 64 to get into a five-way tie for fourth place at 11 under with Bernhard Langer, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Justin Leonard.

Kevin Sutherland, who started the day tied with Clarke at the top at 7 under, shot a 69 and is six back.