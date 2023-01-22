comscore Letter: DHHL funding issue missed by many
Editorial | Letters

Letter: DHHL funding issue missed by many

  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

Last session, our esteemed Legislature appropriated $600 million to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) with a three-year deadline in which to spend the funds. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Shine light on lawmaking

Scroll Up