Letter: How could Biden be ‘that irresponsible’?

“How could that possibly happen?” said President Joe Biden on “60 Minutes,” regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “How anyone could be that irresponsible?” He added, “I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”

Well, considering there were classified documents from Biden’s vice-presidency six years ago found in his garage, how is that possible?

Stef Wenska

Kailua

