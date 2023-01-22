Editorial | Letters Letter: How could Biden be ‘that irresponsible’? Today Updated 12:50 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “How could that possibly happen?” said President Joe Biden on “60 Minutes,” regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “How could that possibly happen?” said President Joe Biden on “60 Minutes,” regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “How anyone could be that irresponsible?” He added, “I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” Well, considering there were classified documents from Biden’s vice-presidency six years ago found in his garage, how is that possible? Stef Wenska Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Shine light on lawmaking