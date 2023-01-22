On Politics: Gov, lawmakers being enough on same page would yield results

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Hawaii’s legislative leaders ready their 2023 plans, it is obvious that the practice of just glossing over differences between the state administration and the lawmakers is ending. Read more

As Hawaii’s legislative leaders ready their 2023 plans, it is obvious that the practice of just glossing over differences between the state administration and the lawmakers is ending.

For much of Gov. David Ige’s eight years of setting state policy, just avoiding conflict was a hallmark of his style of dealing with lawmakers. It appeared that ducking fights meant also ducking decisions or stalling to simply avoid admitting that the Democrat Legislature and Ige were not in agreement.

As the Legislature opened last week, with concerns that consensus would not always be possible, opening- day ceremonies were, according to reports in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, cordial.

To emphasize that, Green posted a Twitter stream showing him hauling a small version of his signature whiteboard as he visited lawmaker’s offices announcing that “Whiteboard Wednesday (was) on the road or in this case around the Capitol” commenting on each legislator.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone to make a better Hawai‘i for EVERYONE,” Green tweeted.

More formally, House Speaker Rep. Scott Saiki said in his remarks: “Let me be clear. The House will work with Gov. Green and his team in good faith and in a positive manner so that we can solve problems and bring results to Hawaii residents.”

The first test of that spirit of cooperation comes with the legislative reaction to Green’s upcoming State of the State address.

Saiki told colleagues that “the gaps in our mental health system can be seen as we walk and drive through our communities,” and he is expected to push for more funding. That matches with Green, who is expected to serve up a full plate of ideas for many longstanding problems.

Green’s speech to the Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week pointed to “plans to increase state Medicaid payments by $30 million over the next two years.”

“You’re going to have a health-care state for the next four years,” Green said. “Health care is the great unifier in my mind, when you talk about legislatures, red or blue states. Because it affects us all. It affects our kupuna, it affects our children.”

At the same time, Green is preparing his administration to go big on new housing plans.

Saying that Hawaii’s housing needs are short by 36,000 units, Green is expected to continue to call for millions more for new housing plans and programs to help the homeless.

This appears to be in line with legislative plans to add more for housing.

Senate President Ron Kouchi said lawmakers are looking at more affordable- housing production, after the Legislature appropriated $300 million for a state rental housing fund last year.

Saiki also promised: “We will add another $300 million to finance affordable housing projects, to meet the housing demand for lower-income groups.”

Opening day’s cheerful bonhomie is not expected to last until the Legislature’s expected May adjournment. It is more likely that lawmakers and the governor will discover that they really weren’t on the same page after all. But there is still the chance that if Green, Saiki and Kouchi read the same script in unison enough times, it may produce some state government accomplishments.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.