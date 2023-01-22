Honolulu Rose Society offers classes for budding gardeners
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
These roses were plucked from among the 80-plus varieties planted in the Honolulu Rose Society garden.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteers Bob Speer and Adela Rhoades help keep the Honolulu Rose Society’s garden thriving at the Urban Garden Center in Pearl City.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree