Hawaii’s new poet laureate finds solace in verse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brandy Nalani McDougall, pictured in her office on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, plans to use her role as poet laureate to encourage people to find their voice through poetry.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brandy Nalani McDougall is pictured at the Ka Papa Loʻi ʻo Kanewai cultural garden located at the Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brandy Nalani McDougall is Hawaii’s new poet laureate. She is an associate professor specializing in Indigenous studies in the American Studies department at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She is pictured in the hale at the Ka Papa Lo‘i ‘o Kanewai cultural garden located at the Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge on campus.