Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

School-aged children are invited to get creative and show their appreciation for war veterans by entering the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Read more

School-aged children are invited to get creative and show their appreciation for war veterans by entering the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

Digital and printed entries of posters entitled “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” are now being accepted through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Artwork should depict lei-making or activities associated with the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl/Puowaina), such as placing a lei or flag at a veteran’s grave. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for May 29.

Entries must be made on an 8-1/2-by-11-inch piece of white or colored paper, using ink, crayons, pastels and/or paints, and are limited to one entry per student. Drawings may not be computer-enhanced/generated or include cutouts.

Include the student’s name, grade, school, park location or island, and information on his/her teacher or park director (name, phone number and email address) on the ­official entry form, available at bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay.

Entries can be emailed, mailed or hand-­delivered. Scanned artwork should be emailed to Samantha Sun at ssun1@honolulu.gov. Photos must be sent as a high-resolution image, in a PDF format. Mail or deliver physical copies to: Department of Parks and Recreation, Attn: Samantha Sun, Kapolei Hale, 1000 Ulu‘ohi‘a St., Suite 309, Kapolei, HI 96707. For further questions, email Sun at ssun1@honolulu.gov or call 808-768-3032.

First-, second- and third-place winners in three grade categories — K-4, 5-8 and 9-12 — will be chosen based on their artwork’s appeal, originality and effectiveness in conveying the theme. Winners will receive prizes and their artwork will be celebrated in various forms.