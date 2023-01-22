comscore Da Bux food program wants $3M to expand
Da Bux food program wants $3M to expand

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Advocates and leaders of Hawaii’s Da Bux program are asking the state Legislature to provide $3 million in funding to help expand its efforts to support farmers and make locally grown fruits and vegetables more affordable for lower-income residents. Read more

Hawaiian Home Lands pushes home construction; lawmakers push back
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 5 – Dec. 9, 2022

