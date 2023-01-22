Sales of Delta-8 THC go on in Hawaii amid murky legal status
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022
An array of products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8-THC at a smoke shop in north Seattle.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
One of the delta-8-THC products that can be purchased online.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree