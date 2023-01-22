David Shapiro: Brutal death of Hilo couple wrenches a community’s soul
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAII COUNTY MAYOR
From left: Noriko Roth, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth, Jeffrey Takamine and Carla Takamine.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree