comscore Kailua claims OIA Division II title in overtime
Kailua claims OIA Division II title in overtime

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua midfielder Delainey Marrotte kicks the ball ahead of Nanakuli forward Lindsey Takahashi.

    Kailua midfielder Delainey Marrotte kicks the ball ahead of Nanakuli forward Lindsey Takahashi.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Nanakuli forward Glorina Respicio reacts after scoring around Kailua goalkeeper Taufuaalemalo Letalu during the second half to tie the game at 1-1.

    Nanakuli forward Glorina Respicio reacts after scoring around Kailua goalkeeper Taufuaalemalo Letalu during the second half to tie the game at 1-1.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua midfielder Katie Finkler, right, celebrates with midfielder Delainey Marrotte, middle, and goalkeeper Taufuaalemalo Letalu after scoring the winning goal during overtime.

    Kailua midfielder Katie Finkler, right, celebrates with midfielder Delainey Marrotte, middle, and goalkeeper Taufuaalemalo Letalu after scoring the winning goal during overtime.

Katie Finkler’s golden goal proved to be Kailua’s golden moment at Saturday’s OIA Division II girls soccer championship game. Read more

