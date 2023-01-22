Mililani still rules the OIA with its 20th OIA girls soccer title
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua midfielder Ryah Echavaria collides with Mililani midfielder Mari Ige.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani midfielder Kailee Wilson keeps the ball away from Moanalua midfielder Skylor Hayes.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani’s I‘ai Maafala headed the ball over Moanalua’s Rylie Echavaria during the first half on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree