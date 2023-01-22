comscore Mililani still rules the OIA with its 20th OIA girls soccer title
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani still rules the OIA with its 20th OIA girls soccer title

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  Moanalua midfielder Ryah Echavaria collides with Mililani midfielder Mari Ige.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moanalua midfielder Ryah Echavaria collides with Mililani midfielder Mari Ige.

  Mililani midfielder Kailee Wilson keeps the ball away from Moanalua midfielder Skylor Hayes.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani midfielder Kailee Wilson keeps the ball away from Moanalua midfielder Skylor Hayes.

  Mililani's I'ai Maafala headed the ball over Moanalua's Rylie Echavaria during the first half on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani’s I‘ai Maafala headed the ball over Moanalua’s Rylie Echavaria during the first half on Saturday.

It was a first half of frustration for the Mililani girls soccer team Saturday against Moanalua. The second half was a much happier and typical story for the Trojans. Read more

