No. 4 ‘Iolani rallies to beat No. 1 Saint Louis

Kaimana Lau Kong scored the go-ahead basket with four minutes left and Akila Indalecio scored four crucial points down the stretch as No. 4 ‘Iolani rallied past No. 1 Saint Louis, 41-35, in an ILH boys basketball game Saturday at Father Bray Athletic Center.

The win propelled ‘Iolani into a second-tie in the ILH standings with Saint Louis at 6-3. Maryknoll remained in front at 7-2 with a 45-22 win over Mid-Pacific.

“Two really grind-it-out type of teams today. Saint Louis is tough as nails and we knew that coming in. Obviously, our kids needed to rise up to that challenge. For three quarters, Saint Louis really took it to us,” ‘Iolani coach Ryan Hirata said. “Guys like Luke Tobin and Kyle Koga hit some big 3s. Our senior, Akila, made some plays down the stretch. We secured a lot of rebounds in the fourth. That really helped us pull out the win today.”

Lau Kong, Lyons and Tobin each scored nine points, and Indalecio finished with eight for ‘Iolani (18-9 overall).

Freshman Keanu Meacham had 14 points and sophomore Shancin Revuelto added 10 for Saint Louis (21-6 overall). Pupu Sepulona was limited to three points.

The visiting Crusaders led by eight points in the second half, but the Raiders used their swarm of 6-foot-5 defenders — Lyons, Tobin and Lau Kong — to take control in the paint. Anywhere Sepulona went, he had Indalecio, a guard, and one of the bigs shadowing him.

Koga’s corner 3 tied the game at 30. Saint Louis came up with a steal only to be called for illegal dribble en route to the basket. Crusaders coach Dan Hale disagreed to no avail.

Lau Kong then scored in the paint, drew a foul and squeaked in a free throw for a 33-30 ‘Iolani lead.

Indalecio swished a 13-foot jumper in the lane, then hit two foul shots for a 37-30 lead with 2:03 remaining.

After Brevin Hafalia splashed a 3, Saint Louis was within four points with 1:49 left. However, Lau Kong scored easily on a fast break, and Lyons blocked a layup attempt by Sepulona.

‘Iolani guard Aidan Wong missed the front of a one-and-one, but Shancin Revuelto missed a straightaway 3.

Wong sank one free throw with 15.9 seconds remaining for a 40-33 lead.

Revuelto missed two charity shots with 9.2 seconds to play, but banked in a follow shot with 3.1 seconds left.

Indalecio hit one free throw to close out the scoring.

‘Iolani’s ability to adapt and evolve, deploying the trio of shot blockers, was a necessity after guard Taniela Taliauli suffered a knee injury during the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Since dropping three games in a row, the Raiders are now on a four-game win streak.

“Call it what you want it, but we had to adjust due to injuries and guys being out,” Hirata said. “That’s the reality of the ILH. It’s a grind every night and you’re just trying to find the right combinations, the best ones that you can. Everybody’s got to contribute.”

Kaiser 55, Kaimuki 49

Seth Harmon scored 16 points and Hayden Taylor added 12 as the Cougars lost an 18-point lead, then finished the game with a 8-1 run to secure sixth place and the final OIA Division I playoff berth.

Kaiser came into the game 4-5 in the OIA East, but Kaimuki was 3-6 and had a chance to earn that playoff spot with a win.

Daysen Lupica led the Bulldogs with 13 points and freshman ManDuy Pham added 10.

With Kaimuki guard Jeremiah White sidelined by a knee injury, Kaiser exploded to a 30-12 second-quarter lead. The Bulldogs deployed full-court pressure as Kaiser stuck with mostly reserves, and Kaimuki rallied to within 43-39 on a 3-pointer by Lupica early in the fourth quarter. Moments later, Pham’s 3 tied it at 44 with 6:14 left.

The Bulldogs went ahead, 48-47, on a free throw by Lupica with 3:56 left.

Kaiser regained the lead for good, 49-48, on two free throws by Christian Komo. Trey Toyama then hit a foul shot, and then a 10-foot runner in the lane for a 52-48 cushion.

Harmon’s bucket on a drive opened the lead to 54-48 with 44 seconds left, and Kaimuki got no closer than five points the rest of the way.

ILH

Varsity I boys

‘Iolani 41, Saint Louis 35

Leading Scorers—StL: Keanu Meacham 14, Shancin Revuelto 10. Iol: Casey Lyons 9, Kaimana Lau Kong 9, Luke Tobin 9.

Maryknoll 45, Mid-Pacific 22

Leading Scorers—Mryk: Fabian Camacho 8. MPI: Jacob Bow 6.

Punahou 58, Kamehameha 50

Leading Scorers—Pun: Dillon Kellner 12, Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas 10. KS: Kaina Watson 18, Keala Danner 10, Christian Togiai 10.

Varsity II boys

University 34, Maryknoll II 29

Leading Scorers—ULS: Koa Laboy 20. Mryk: Noah Ambrose 7.

Hanalani 43, Le Jardin 36

Leading Scorers—LJA: Kai Kimham 13, Jackson Swirsky 11. Han: Noah Takahata 19, Christian Yagin 12.

Varsity III boys

Assets 26, Lanakila Baptist 24

Leading Scorers—AS: Jordan McKenzie 10. LBA: Samuel Rush 7.

Varsity II girls

Hanalani 49, University 29

Leading Scorers—Han: Ellana Klemp 13. ULS: Alana Nagata 14.

Mid-Pacific II 39, Sacred Hearts 29

Leading Scorers—SH: KalysaMarie Ng 9, MPI: Maile Bellevou 11, Dorthea Yoakim

10.

OIA

OIA East boys

Kaiser 55, Kaimuki 49

Leading Scorers—Kais: Seth Harman 16, Hayden Taylor 12. Kaim: Daysin Lupica 13.

