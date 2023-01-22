comscore Rivals Kamehameha and Punahou fail to settle the score in ILH soccer
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Rivals Kamehameha and Punahou fail to settle the score in ILH soccer

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Punahou and Kamehameha girls soccer teams played to another tie on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Punahou and Kamehameha girls soccer teams played to another tie on Saturday.

The Kamehameha and Punahou girls soccer teams once again proved how evenly matched they are. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 22, 2023

Scroll Up