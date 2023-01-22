comscore Rainbow Wahine hang on to topple UC Riverside
Sports

Rainbow Wahine hang on to topple UC Riverside

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jacque David shoots over UC Riverside’s Matehya Bryant.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Jacque David shoots over UC Riverside’s Matehya Bryant.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Kelsie Imai attempts to lay the ball in off the fast break.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Kelsie Imai attempts to lay the ball in off the fast break.

Going into the final quarter of a grueling stretch in the schedule, Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu summoned enough energy to help drive the Rainbow Wahine over the finish line in Saturday’s 55-51 win over UC Riverside. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 22, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 22, 2023

Scroll Up