Scoreboard – Jan. 22, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Punahou II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity I girls: First-place tiebreaker, ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: Single-elimination tournament, No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, TIME/SITE TBD.

ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament

OIA girls Varsity I tournament: Semifinals at Moanalua: Leilehua/Moanalua winner vs. Kahuku/Radford winner, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani/Kaiser winner vs. Kailua/Campbell winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Leilehua/Moanalua loser vs. Kahuku/Radford loser, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed; Mililani/Kaiser loser vs. Kailua/Campbell loser, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA girls Varsity II tournament: third place, McKinley/Castle loser vs. Kalaheo/ Pearl City loser, 6:30 p.m. at TBD.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament: first round. At Kahuku: Kalaheo vs. Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. At Kailua: Moanalua vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kailua, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

Washington 5, Hawaii 2

Singles

1. Hikaru Sato (UW) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-0, 6-1

2. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Sarah-Maude Fortin (UW) 6-7 (5), 6-1, (10-7)

3. Astrid Olsen (UW) def. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-1, 6-2

4. Jennifer Kerr (UW) def. Klara Novakova (UH) 6-4, 6-1

5. Melissa Sakar (UW) def. Madison Kim (UH) 6-0, 6-1

6. Rita Pinto (UH) def. Erika Matsuda (UW) 7-6 (3), 6-1

Doubles

1. Nikola Homolkova/Klara Novakova (UH) def. Astrid Olsen/Jennifer Kerr (UW) 6-2

2. No. 56 Sarah-Maude Fortin/Erika Matsuda (UW) def. Satsuki Takamura/Ana Vilcek (UH) 7-6 (4)

3. Hikaru Sato/Melissa Sakar (UW) def. Madison Kim/Alexis Merrill (UH) 7-6 (5)