Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 22, 2023
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 22, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • At the PVDFest, an arts and culture event in Providence, R.I., in June, Honolulu residents Cheryl and Ray Soon came across a mobile outpost of Hometown Cafe and Poké Bar, which offers “Hawaiian-­inspired bowls.”

  • Ewa Beach resident Tracey Laciste spotted the Hawaiian Shaved Ice food truck at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together (Minnesota State Fair) in Falcon Heights, Minn., in September. Photo by Darcey Donley.

  • On a trip to Denver in September, Gail Cachola of Waipahu discovered the Kealoha’s BBQ food kiosk at the 16th Street Mall. Photo by Eugene Cachola.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

