comscore Letter: Noisy chickens better than noisy motorcycles
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Noisy chickens better than noisy motorcycles

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’ve lived in Hawaii for close to 50 years. Every place I’ve lived there have been feral chickens around. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov, lawmakers being enough on same page would yield results

Scroll Up