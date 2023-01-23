Letter: Noisy chickens better than noisy motorcycles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’ve lived in Hawaii for close to 50 years. Every place I’ve lived there have been feral chickens around.

I’ve never known them to be a nuisance. The clucking and crowing don’t bother me. Andy Kaufman is lucky all he has to contend with is the noise of the chickens and that he can afford to close his windows and run his air conditioning at night (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19).

Not all of us can afford to do so with the high cost of electricity. I would much rather something be done about loud music playing at night, dogs barking and whining off and on all night, and the excessive revving of car and motorcycle motors outside my window when I’m trying to sleep.

Even peacocks in Makaha Valley are preferable to loud music, barking dogs and loud motors.

Carolyn Frank

Makaha

