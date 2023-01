Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It just takes two to make a fight. The state Senate’s only Republicans, Kurt Fevella and newcomer Brenton Awa, last week had not settled who would get the minority leader title versus minority floor leader. Read more

We hope they can settle this spat, given the daunting job of juggling all the committee work. A similar GOP stalemate in the House in 2020 ended when the Democratic speaker offered to make the appointments himself. Maybe Senate President Ron Kouchi can threaten to do the same. Peace may ensue.