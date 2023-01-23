Off The News: UH tuition holds steady

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii tuition is one cost that won’t increase over the next two years: The University of Hawaii Board of Regents has approved a four-year tuition schedule that remains stable at all UH campuses through the 2024-25 academic year.

After that, resident tuition rates will increase by 2% at UH-Hilo, UH-Manoa and UH-West Oahu in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. The William S. Richardson School of Law’s tuition will increase by 2% for three years, starting with the 2024-25 academic year. And community college and graduate student tuition rates will remain frozen for all four academic years — surely welcome news for these students.