comscore Hawaii plays key role in Indo Pacific, U.S. ambassador to Mongolia says
Hawaii News

Hawaii plays key role in Indo Pacific, U.S. ambassador to Mongolia says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • PETER BOYLAN / PBOYLAN@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard L. Buangan addressed students, faculty and staff of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs on Friday.

    PETER BOYLAN / PBOYLAN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard L. Buangan addressed students, faculty and staff of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs on Friday.

As a young person coming of age in California and Waipahu, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard L. Buangan did not envision a career in foreign service. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 5 – Dec. 9, 2022

Scroll Up