LG Electronics’ 86-inch TV can tip over

LG Electronics is recalling its free-standing 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards. The TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand and can result in injuries or death to children and others. About 52,000 were sold in the U.S.

The TVs were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com and Costco.com from March through September for between $1,100 and $1,900. LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

For more information, contact LG Electronics by texting “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call 800-243-0000 from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawaii Time Monday through Sunday, email 86inchTVstand@lge.com or go online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.