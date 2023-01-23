comscore LG Electronics’ 86-inch TV can tip over
Hawaii News

LG Electronics’ 86-inch TV can tip over

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

LG Electronics is recalling its free-standing 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards. The TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand and can result in injuries or death to children and others. About 52,000 were sold in the U.S. Read more

