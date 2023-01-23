comscore Sjarif Goldstein: It’s Tua’s decision, but I hope he considers retirement
Sports

Sjarif Goldstein: It’s Tua’s decision, but I hope he considers retirement

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2022 NFL season — his third — at one career crossroads and left it at an entirely different one. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 22, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard – Jan. 23, 2023

Scroll Up