Former Kamehameha CEO appointed Bishop Museum interim president

Former Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum.

The museum in a news release today announced Mailer’s one-year term. She’s been asked to focus on strengthening the museum’s human resources processes and will assist in its search for a permanent CEO.

Mailer was CEO of Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate from 2004 to 2014. Additionally, she served on the Board of the Bishop Museum from 2012 to 2016 and was president of Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu. She currently sits on the Boards of the Harld K.L. Castle Foundation and Sutter Health Kahi Mohala.

She also served as the chief operating officer of the Switzerland-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS Tuberculosis and Malaria and at Health Net in California.

Mailer is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s in business administration.

“I am excited to be joining the Bishop Museum ‘ohana and to work with its very capable staff to strengthen the foundation for excellence that has existed there for many decades,” Mailer said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to meeting with the employees, donors, lawmakers, and community members who have demonstrated so much aloha and support for the cultural treasure provided to us by Charles Reed Bishop in honor of his wife, Ke Aliʻi Pauahi.”

The museum is looking for its fourth CEO in seven years. Earlier this month the board of directors voted unanimously to fire its top three executives after an investigation into the work environment at the museum.